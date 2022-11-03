Fadnavis holds talks about setting up base of Finland's applied sciences varsity in Maha with its officials
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday held a meeting with the officials of the Finland-based LAB University of Applied Sciences and discussed the possibility of setting up its base in the state. In a tweet, Fadnavis said, ''Met Mr Turo Kilpelainen, President & Mr Joanne Hokkanen of LAB University of Applied Sciences, Finland at my official residence in Mumbai this afternoon. We discussed plans to set up LAB University of Applied Sciences in Maharashtra via FDI route.'' ''We are extremely positive for bringing institutions of international repute in the land of opportunities, facilitating world class education, more investment & employment opportunities,'' he said.
