Left Menu

Kerala University Senate passes resolution against Governor's notification

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:35 IST
Kerala University Senate passes resolution against Governor's notification
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the growing tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Left government in the state, the Kerala University Senate on Friday passed a resolution against Khan's action of setting up a search committee for the selection of Vice Chancellor saying it was not in accordance with law.

The senate members, who took part in the meeting, claimed that the resolution was not against the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, but against the notification he had issued in this regard in August.

They also made it clear that the Senate would nominate a representative for the VC selection only if he withdraws the search panel.

''Unfortunately, the notification issued by the Governor on August 5 regarding the formation of a search committee is against the existing laws,'' a Senate member told reporters.

The special senate had taken a stand against this on August 20, he said, adding that it was discussed in the meeting today whether there should be any rethinking on its earlier stand.

The meeting requested the Governor to withdraw the notification, he said, adding that it also decided to select the Senate's representative for the VC selection only if the notification is withdrawn.

''This is not a political issue but a legal problem. The notification issued by the Governor is incomplete. It cannot be accepted,'' he added.

As many as 50 of the 57 members of the Senate backed the resolution while seven raised objections against it.

Those members, who had been expelled by the Governor earlier, did not attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Ciza Thomas, who was given the charge of the Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University here by the Governor, on Friday assumed office amidst intense protest by the activists of SFI, the students' outfit of CPI(M), and a section of university employees.

She was given the charge in the wake of incumbent vice chancellor S Rajasree stepping down in view of an apex court verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022