Left Menu

As war rages, Ukrainian startups spread message of hope

Ukrainian entrepreneurs brought a message of hope to this week's Web Summit in Lisbon, Europe's largest tech gathering that ended on Friday: the war has made them more resilient than ever. Standing next to her company's stand, Olga Shapovalova, who works at education technology company Headway, said Russia's invasion on Feb. 24 changed everything.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:01 IST
As war rages, Ukrainian startups spread message of hope
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian entrepreneurs brought a message of hope to this week's Web Summit in Lisbon, Europe's largest tech gathering that ended on Friday: the war has made them more resilient than ever.

Standing next to her company's stand, Olga Shapovalova, who works at education technology company Headway, said Russia's invasion on Feb. 24 changed everything. Working from a bomb shelter became normal. Some of the startup's employees fled. But even as Russian missiles rained down, Headway grew its business. It hired dozens of workers, opened an office in neighbouring Poland, and used its learning app to combat the invader's propaganda.

"This is how we show that Ukrainians are so strong and we can get business done," said the 31-year-old. "We are trying to grow - it's how we fight, in our own way, to help Ukraine and our economy." Alexander Sobolenko, the chief executive of Releaf Paper, which is headquartered in Kyiv and transforms biowaste into sustainable paper, struck a similar chord.

"Many more Ukrainians came to the Web Summit this time," he added, standing in front of the Ukrainian pavillion. Web Summit chief Paddy Cosgrave told Reuters last week 59 Ukrainian startups were at the 2022 event. The country's first lady Olena Zelenska and digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov also attended.

"This is a good sign that the Ukrainian tech and startup ecosystem is developing even during a time of war," said Sobolenko. With over 2,000 startups, Ukraine's technology scene was thriving before the war. Now, nine out of ten need financial help, according to a survey by TechUkraine. But it also found the vast majority had kept going and maintained at least some operations or staff in Ukraine despite the conflict.

"Our main strength is our people," said Olesya Malevanaya, from Ukrainian Hub, an organisation supporting entrepreneurs. "They are strong and creative ... we have everything to continue to grow our innovation sector."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022