Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 10:52 IST
Bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held on December 5 along with byelections to five assembly constituencies spread across as many states, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

Yadav had passed away last month following prolonged illness.

The Rampur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant following the disqualification of SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan is one of the five seats going for the bypolls.

Khan, who was the Rampur MLA, was disqualified by the speaker after he was convicted and sentenced to three-year imprisonment in a case of hate speech registered against him in April 2019.

The counting of votes for the single parliamentary and five assembly seats will be held on December 8 to coincide with the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh ballot count.

Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh are the other assembly seats where bypolls are being held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

