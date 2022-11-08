COP 27: China climate envoy says Beijing committed to carbon neutrality

China's special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said on Tuesday that Beijing is committed to reaching carbon neutrality and believed multilateralism and cooperation is key to solving global climate change.

"No matter how much the external environment changes, and no matter how many challenges we face, China has firm determination to achieve this vision of carbon neutrality," he told delegates at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis, Editing by Franklin Paul)

