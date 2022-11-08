COP 27: Ukraine's Zelenskiy says climate policy impossible without peace
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has distracted world governments from efforts to combat climate change, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video message played at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on Tuesday.
"There can be no effective climate policy without the peace," he said.
