Left Menu

Draft electoral roll of West Bengal released, 7.4 cr voters on list

West Bengal has 7,42,88,233 voters, which is 12,577 less than what it was a year back, the draft electoral roll published on Wednesday revealed.The roll is revised every year as per rules of the Election Commission EC.According to the data provided by the commission, Bengal has 2,66,857 new voters, while names of 2,79,434 voters have been removed from the list. If there is any complaint regarding the draft voter list, it can be reported to the commission, the official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-11-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 23:56 IST
Draft electoral roll of West Bengal released, 7.4 cr voters on list
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal has 7,42,88,233 voters, which is 12,577 less than what it was a year back, the draft electoral roll published on Wednesday revealed.

The roll is revised every year as per rules of the Election Commission (EC).

According to the data provided by the commission, Bengal has 2,66,857 new voters, while names of 2,79,434 voters have been removed from the list. ''Not all, but many of them are dead. Names of some non-existent voters were removed,'' an EC official told PTI, when contacted. If there is any complaint regarding the draft voter list, it can be reported to the commission, the official said. ''Complaints will be accepted till December 4. We will organise special camps in the state on weekends. Officials at these camps will accept complaints,'' he explained.

People can also call toll free number '1950' to register complaints, the EC official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed; Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast again amid weak demand and more

Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022