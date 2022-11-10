Maharashtra govt sets up separate department for welfare of divyangs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced setting up of a separate welfare department for divyangs which will implement schemes worth Rs 1,130 crore for persons with disabilities. Shinde made the announcement after holding a review meeting on welfare of persons with disabilities. It was attended by school education minister Deepak Kesarkar, divyang welfare commissioner Omprakash Deshmukh, social justice department secretary Sumit Bhange and as independent MLA Bacchu Kadu, who is known for consistently raising issues related to divyangs.

At the meeting, Shinde directed officials to set up a separate divyang welfare department and prepare a detailed proposal covering required human and other resources to manage the new wing, said an official statement.

The proposal will be discussed in the state cabinet before it is accorded approval, said the statement. The current schemes for persons with disabilities, which are worth Rs 1,130 crore, are implemented by the social justice department. For effective and speedy implementation of various government schemes meant for them, the state will set up a divyang bhavan and rehabilitation centre in each district, it said.

On the lines of Thane and Akola, door-to-door survey of divyang people will be conducted for collection of accurate data which will be utilised for effective implementation of schemes for them, said Shinde. PTI ND RSY RSY

