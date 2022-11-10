UP: Teen girl crushed to death by dumper truck, locals protest

A 12-year-old girl was crushed to death by a dumper truck here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Divya, a student of class six, they said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said the girl was on her way to her school on a bicycle when she was hit by a dumper truck near Chanora village. The teen was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors, he said.

Enraged by the accident, locals staged a protest at the accident spot and pelted stones at the stranded vehicles, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a search operation has been launched to trace the truck driver, police The police said action will be taken against those involved in stone pelting during the protest.

