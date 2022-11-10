Left Menu

He said that initiatives like Aao School Chalen campaign, Talaash survey, teachers-students mentorship programmes are yielding favourable results.Today 70,000 boys and girls are taking vocational training in 14 different trades and 1,420 computer-aided learning centres in upper primary school are promoting curiosity, critical thinking in children.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-11-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 23:59 IST
Enrolment drive registered 14.5% increase in J&K: Lieutenant Governor
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the Union Territory registered an increase of 14.5 per cent increase last year all due to the "effective interventions" of the administration.

The LG said that the culture of innovation and invention will enable the students to confidently tackle the challenges of the future and contribute to nation building in various capacities. ''In our effort to achieve the goal of education for all, we have made effective interventions to offset the dropout rate. Last year enrolment drive registered a 14.5 percent increase,'' Sinha said at a function held to reward meritorious students.

He highlighted the reforms introduced in the education sector and significant decisions taken in line with the National Education Policy to transform the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two years. ''We are developing necessary infrastructure for girls' education, bridging gender gaps, developing Atal Tinkering Labs & computer-aided learning centres, providing scholarships, extending hand holding for individual growth and ensuring quality education for all sections of society,'' the LG said. He said that leading educationists of the country have been invited to be a part of the higher education council of J&K. ''We are preparing a pragmatic road map to enhance the potential of human resources, re-aligning the higher education ecosystem to meet the needs of present-day challenges and strengthening the academia-industry relationship,'' Sinha said. He said that initiatives like 'Aao School Chalen' campaign, Talaash survey, teachers-students mentorship programmes are yielding favourable results.

''Today 70,000 boys and girls are taking vocational training in 14 different trades and 1,420 computer-aided learning centres in upper primary school are promoting curiosity, critical thinking in children. ''The biggest power for a student is critical thinking, and curiosity is the only real identity. Critical thinking and curiosity helps a student to earn the values of courage, caring and cooperation,'' he said. He said that the NEP prepared under the guidance of the Prime Minister has redefined the entire education ecosystem.

''Any region, any nation will prosper only when the younger generation gets the right environment to nurture critical thinking and curiosity.

''Focus on your independent thinking, individual growth and never stop looking for answers for your queries to unlock the vast potential of knowledge,'' Sinha said to the students.

