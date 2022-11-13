Left Menu

Delhi LG authorises DSSSB to recruit some categories of non-judicial staff for HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 16:30 IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In a first, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has authorised the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to recruit group 'B' & 'C' non-judicial subordinate staff for the Delhi High Court, official sources said on Sunday.

Saxena cleared impediments restricting the DSSSB to recruit only for the Delhi government and its undertakings, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, they said.

It was also desired by the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court that DSSSB, being a professional government recruiting body, may organise and conduct open examination on behalf of the Court for certain posts, claimed the sources.

The new posts for which the DSSSB can now hold recruitment exams include private secretary, court master, administrative officer, senior judicial assistant, personal assistant among others.

Examinations for selection to such posts are currently conducted by outside agencies following different modes of recruitment, they said.

The DSSSB will also recruit candidates on technical posts of director, system analysts and programmer, they said. The DSSSB, so far mandated with the task of recruiting personnel for Delhi government and its undertakings, MCD, NDMC only in the Group 'B' (non-gazetted) and Group 'C' categories, will now similarly select personnel belonging to these categories for the Delhi High Court, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

