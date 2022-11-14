Left Menu

IIT-Guwahati sees 21% more pre-placement offers, highest package at Rs 1.20cr

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-11-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 18:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
IIT-Guwahati on Monday said that it has registered an over 21 per cent increase in pre-placement offers during the current fiscal.

A total of 218 such offers have so far been received this year, against 179 during the entire 2021-22, it said in a statement.

Pre-placement offers will continue to be made till the commencement of campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1, it added.

IIT-Guwahati director TG Sitharam said, ''I am happy to see the significant increase in pre-placement offers this year. The pre-placement offers made this year shows the hard work of students has paid off well.'' A major factor behind this performance is the strong internship program, the statement said.

The highest pre-placement offers this year was Rs 1.20 crore as compared to Rs 56 lakh the previous year, the statement said.

The companies that made the highest number of pre-placement offers this year are Microsoft, Oracle, JP Morgan and Samsung Research-Bangalore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

