Mercedes Unveils 2026 F1 Car Amid New Sponsorship with Microsoft

Mercedes-Benz made headlines with the introduction of their 2026 Formula One car at Silverstone, showcasing the latest addition to their racing fleet. Drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli took the 2026 model out for its maiden run.

The day marked the debut of the W17 car, sporting new Microsoft sponsorship branding. Completed under the watchful eyes of the trackside engineering team, the car successfully completed 67 laps without any technical glitches.

As Mercedes gears up for the new season, they aim to regain dominance in Formula One racing. The team, which once had a stranglehold on the constructors' title, is looking to reclaim their top status with an alleged innovative edge in the latest engine regulations.