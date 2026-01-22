Left Menu

Mercedes Partners with Microsoft: A Racing Revolution Begins

Mercedes unveils a major sponsorship deal with Microsoft for its W17 Formula One car. The deal, potentially worth $60 million annually, aims to propel the team back to the top. The partnership is expected to enhance their performance with a new engine regulation loophole and contributions from new team member, Doriane Pin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 16:55 IST
Mercedes Partners with Microsoft: A Racing Revolution Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mercedes announced a significant sponsorship agreement with Microsoft, revealing their W17 Formula One car that aims to restore their winning status. The financial details remain undisclosed, yet reports suggest the deal may be valued at $60 million annually.

Microsoft's branding will feature prominently on the car's airbox and front wing. Last season, Mercedes secured second place behind McLaren, with George Russell capturing two victories and rookie Kimi Antonelli setting a record as the youngest fastest lap setter. The team, once dominant, eyes a return to their golden era.

The online launch is slated for February 2, followed by testing in Bahrain. Additionally, 22-year-old Doriane Pin, an F1 Academy series champion, joins Mercedes in a development role, marking another step in the team's ambitious comeback strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

 India
2
High Seas Interception: French Navy Stops Russian Tanker Running Shadow Oil Trade

High Seas Interception: French Navy Stops Russian Tanker Running Shadow Oil ...

 Global
3
Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

 India
4
Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026