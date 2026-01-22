Mercedes Partners with Microsoft: A Racing Revolution Begins

Mercedes announced a significant sponsorship agreement with Microsoft, revealing their W17 Formula One car that aims to restore their winning status. The financial details remain undisclosed, yet reports suggest the deal may be valued at $60 million annually.

Microsoft's branding will feature prominently on the car's airbox and front wing. Last season, Mercedes secured second place behind McLaren, with George Russell capturing two victories and rookie Kimi Antonelli setting a record as the youngest fastest lap setter. The team, once dominant, eyes a return to their golden era.

The online launch is slated for February 2, followed by testing in Bahrain. Additionally, 22-year-old Doriane Pin, an F1 Academy series champion, joins Mercedes in a development role, marking another step in the team's ambitious comeback strategy.

