AMU student injured after friendly cricket match turns violent

A minor tiff during a cricket match turned violent and a student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) got injured allegedly after being hit on the head, a varsity official said.

Sajid Husain, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in an unconscious state, he said. Husain is in ICU and his condition is said to be serious, AMU spokesperson Omar Peerzada told PTI.

According to the spokesperson, Husain and Shobhit Singh, who had allegedly hit him with a cricket bat, are second-year students of AMU’s Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology.

A large group of students blocked the campus' centenary gate following the incident on Wednesday evening, he said.

The students demanded immediate rustication of the attacker, according to a senior university official.

Peerzada said immediately after the clash, Singh was escorted out from the hostel and later handed over to the police.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Civil Lines police station, officials said. The students of the technical college boycotted classes in protest.

According to the AMU Proctor Syed Waseem Ali, the centenary gate has been reopened after the students were persuaded to withdraw their blockade and were assured that strong action will be taken against anyone found guilty after the due process of investigation is carried out.

Singh has been suspended with immediate effect and the university campus has been declared out of bounds for him, pending further inquiry, he said.

Police patrolling at the entry points at the AMU campus has been intensified as a precautionary measure, he said.

