Admissions Open in Ramagya School's Upcoming Branch in Noida Extension

With only limited seats available, Ramagya School has announced a waiver of admission fees for admissions in its upcoming branch in Noida Extension for the new academic session (2023-24) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Continuing with its legacy of providing high-quality education, Ramagya School, one of the pioneering schools in India, has invited applications for enrollment in its upcoming branch at Noida Extension in the new academic session. As an inaugural offer, the School has announced a full waiver of the admission fee for the new academic session.

All the details regarding admissions at Ramagya School’s Noida Extension branch can be accessed from the website: www.ramagyaschool.com. To find detailed guidance regarding the admissions at Ramagya School’s new branch in Greater Noida, the aspiring candidates can also speak with the admission assistance team of Ramagya School at direct contact no: +91 8010770770. Announcing the admission schedule for Ramagya School, Noida Extension, Mr. Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group said, “We are all set to welcome the first batch of students at our new branch at Noida Extension. At Ramagya School, we believe in experimental learning and providing opportunities for the holistic development of children blended with academic excellence. We emphasize the use of the latest technology in imparting education. So, the students get an opportunity to grow their passion and realize their potential to the optimum level.” Offering environment-friendly and green infrastructure, Ramagya School at Noida Extension aims to provide a unique and conscious learning experience. The branch will have classroom blocks built at various junctions to create breakout spaces. Instead of using expensive technology for thermal comfort, the infrastructure of the school is guided by the open courtyard principle, and it will have more space for the students to come out and enjoy. About Ramagya Group For over 36 years, Ramagya Group has been a beacon for expanding educational access and a leader in instructional innovation. It has pushed the envelope further every year with innovative learning techniques and a customized approach to maximize the absorption of knowledge because, at Ramagya, it is not merely about success, it’s about preparing a student for the world, instilling willingness for learning and a discipline that will stay with the student for life. Today, the Ramagya Group comprises Ramagya group of schools (three schools); Ramagya Sports Academy (one of the top 10 sports academies in India); Ramagya Institute (one of the top 15 institutes in India); Ramagya First Step (Day-Care); Ramagya Roots (Pre-Schools); SaveNishabd (India’s first crowdfunding platform for dogs); Sai Chhaya (Real-estate developer); SavLife (Health products brand); Nishabd ( NGO for dogs); Knowledgevista(Online portal for IIT-JEE, NEET); Baal-Sathee (Student health-benefit program); Ramagya Theatre lab (Acting school); Ramagya Fresh (food retail); Ruchika Sales Corp. (Trading Company); Market 369 (Indian Marketplace); The Great Sportz (sports academy); Ramagya Mart (eMarketplace platform); Citizen Post (Newspaper Company); Ramagya Digital (Digital marketing agency) and the Ramagya Foundation (12 Programmes) that works for the welfare of the society and animals. For more information, please visit: ramagyaschool.com.

