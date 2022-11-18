Strive to make TN the best in industrial development: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday called for concerted efforts to make the state the best in industrial development in the country and assured all support on behalf of the government to achieve this goal.

Tamil Nadu's development will rise to an unprecedented level if the government, industrialists and employees strive together, he said.

''This is the goal of the government. It is towards this goal that we should journey,'' the Chief Minister said, while speaking at the valedictory of the centenary celebrations of the Employers Federation of Southern India (EFSI), here.

The government would extend its cooperation to the stakeholders in ensuring the state occupied the top slot in India. ''You have the duty and responsibility to develop not only the industry but also the workers,'' he said and reminded that since the last 15 months of the DMK rule in the state, Tamil Nadu attracted investments from several states and countries.

''The Dravidian model of development also includes economic and industrial development. And all efforts should be taken to make Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy,'' Stalin said.

Lauding the EFSI, which has travelled a long way to celebrate its centenary, the Chief Minister said it was befitting that the federation was celebrating its centenary year on November 18 coinciding with the death anniversary of freedom fighter V O Chidambaram who had launched the Swadeshi steam navigation company against the British.

The EFSI has played a key role in shaping the labour policy through its representation in the tri-partite committees set up by the state and central governments. The federation has a current strength of 720 members and 22 affiliated associations in the textile, sugar, cement, leather and MSME sectors.

A coffee table book titled ''Collaboration, Trust and Harmony'' brought out by EFSI, the oldest employers' body, highlighting its journey towards promoting industrial harmony, was released on the occasion by the Chief Minister. A Krishnamoorthy, group chairman, Amalgamations Group, received the first copy.

State Labour Welfare Minister C V Ganesan and Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru were among those who participated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)