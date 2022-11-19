Left Menu

Maha: Efforts to be taken to impart education in Marathi, says Kesarkar

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-11-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 20:31 IST
Maha: Efforts to be taken to impart education in Marathi, says Kesarkar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Saturday said all efforts would be taken to impart education in the state in Marathi and also translate books into the language.

Speaking at a Zilla Parishad school in Kalher in Thane's Bhiwandi area, Kesarkar said children like being educated in their mother tongue.

The state's school education and Marathi language minister also said people should talk in their mother tongue.

''The state government will stress on imparting education henceforth in Marathi. Books too will be translated into Marathi,'' he said.

Kesarkar said his department will try to resolve all issues related to teachers, including filling up vacant posts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022