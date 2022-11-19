Swami Vivekananda's message always relevant for society: Vice president
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday described Swami Vivekananda as the golden representative of Indias youth potential and talent, and said the country today is realising his dreams.Dhankhar, while addressing a programme organised at the beginning of the Vivekananda Sandesh Yatra in Khetri in Rajasthans Jhunjhunu, said only the youth have the ability to give a new direction to society.
Dhankhar, while addressing a programme organised at the beginning of the Vivekananda Sandesh Yatra in Khetri in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, said only the youth have the ability to give a new direction to society. Recalling Vivekananda's Chicago speech, the vice president said he introduced India's spirituality to the world and his message is always relevant for society. Today the country is realising the dreams of Swami Vivekananda and is moving on the path of continuous progress, he said.
The yatra launched by Dhankar will continue till January 7 and it is being organised by the Swami Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari, Rajasthan, and the Ministry of Culture. It will cover all 33 districts of Rajasthan and will spread the ideas of Vivekananda. The vice president also visited the Ramakrishna Mission in Khetri and paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda at his statue. Rajasthan energy minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati and president of the Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari AK Balakrishnan were also present on the occasion.
