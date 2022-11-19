Left Menu

Swami Vivekananda's message always relevant for society: Vice president

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday described Swami Vivekananda as the golden representative of Indias youth potential and talent, and said the country today is realising his dreams.Dhankhar, while addressing a programme organised at the beginning of the Vivekananda Sandesh Yatra in Khetri in Rajasthans Jhunjhunu, said only the youth have the ability to give a new direction to society.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-11-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 21:41 IST
Swami Vivekananda's message always relevant for society: Vice president
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday described Swami Vivekananda as the golden representative of India's youth potential and talent, and said the country today is realising his dreams.

Dhankhar, while addressing a programme organised at the beginning of the Vivekananda Sandesh Yatra in Khetri in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, said only the youth have the ability to give a new direction to society. Recalling Vivekananda's Chicago speech, the vice president said he introduced India's spirituality to the world and his message is always relevant for society. Today the country is realising the dreams of Swami Vivekananda and is moving on the path of continuous progress, he said.

The yatra launched by Dhankar will continue till January 7 and it is being organised by the Swami Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari, Rajasthan, and the Ministry of Culture. It will cover all 33 districts of Rajasthan and will spread the ideas of Vivekananda. The vice president also visited the Ramakrishna Mission in Khetri and paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda at his statue. Rajasthan energy minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati and president of the Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari AK Balakrishnan were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022