Ahead of MCD polls, city women traders complain of lack of toilets for them, parking space in markets

Women traders here during a meet cited lack of women toilets, parking space, and harassment over licence by authorities, as some of the issues they would want to have fixed by the government, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said on Wednesday. The CTI took suggestions from women traders and will give the draft of the suggestions to the Aam Aadmi Party, which governs the city.

AAP is also yet to prepare a manifesto for the MCD polls, which it soon will, party leaders had said earlier. Women running such businesses as salon, beauty parlour, boutique, jewellery, or engaged in some e-commerce, or working as makeup artist, fashion designer, anchor, model participated in the 'Choupal' organised by CTI. CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that more than 2 lakh women in Delhi are engaged in some business or the other, and most of them are aggrieved with some problem or the other.

Accordint to these women traders, there are no women toilets in many major markets of Delhi, due to which women employees working in shops and female patrons coming to the market face problems, Goyal said. Where there are such toilets, they are usually found to be too dirty to be used, he said.

Also, there are not enough arrangements for parking vehicles in the market, which often lead to fights for space. Malvika Sahni, president of the CTI Women's Council, said that there is a need to simplify the licensing process. If it is online, then it will be easy.

