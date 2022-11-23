Left Menu

Ahead of MCD polls, city women traders complain of lack of toilets for them, parking space in markets

Women traders here during a meet cited lack of women toilets, parking space, and harassment over licence by authorities, as some of the issues they would want to have fixed by the government, the Chamber of Trade and Industry CTI said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 22:34 IST
Ahead of MCD polls, city women traders complain of lack of toilets for them, parking space in markets
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Women traders here during a meet cited lack of women toilets, parking space, and harassment over licence by authorities, as some of the issues they would want to have fixed by the government, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said on Wednesday. The CTI took suggestions from women traders and will give the draft of the suggestions to the Aam Aadmi Party, which governs the city.

AAP is also yet to prepare a manifesto for the MCD polls, which it soon will, party leaders had said earlier. Women running such businesses as salon, beauty parlour, boutique, jewellery, or engaged in some e-commerce, or working as makeup artist, fashion designer, anchor, model participated in the 'Choupal' organised by CTI. CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that more than 2 lakh women in Delhi are engaged in some business or the other, and most of them are aggrieved with some problem or the other.

Accordint to these women traders, there are no women toilets in many major markets of Delhi, due to which women employees working in shops and female patrons coming to the market face problems, Goyal said. Where there are such toilets, they are usually found to be too dirty to be used, he said.

Also, there are not enough arrangements for parking vehicles in the market, which often lead to fights for space. Malvika Sahni, president of the CTI Women's Council, said that there is a need to simplify the licensing process. If it is online, then it will be easy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022