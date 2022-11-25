MediSim VR Wins Start-up of The Year Award at TANCARE 2022

MediSim VR, a Med-tech company with the sole agenda to revolutionize medical training in India, has won the Start-up of The Year Award 2022 at TANCARE 2022, FICCI's flagship event held in Chennai. The 14th edition of FICCI TANCARE 2022 was organized to search for the most outstanding start-ups in the healthcare ecosystem.

The event aimed to take the innovations of start-ups to the next level by creating valuable connections and visibility. Mr. Thiru Ma. Subramanian – Hon'ble Minister for Health, Medical Education, and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu was the chief guest of the event which was also attended by other dignitaries.

More than 40 Companies had applied for categories including Access to Healthcare, Diagnostics, Life-Sciences, Medical Devices (including affordable Point of Care), AYUSH Systems, Fitness & Sports, and Mental well-being.

The Conference & Awards ceremony witnessed Government Officials, Prominent Doctors from across the state, Hospital Promoters and Administrators, Dignitaries from Insurance, Medical Equipment Manufacturing, Start-ups, Health-tech, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Consumables Manufacturers, and Healthcare Consultants participating in it.

While India's healthcare sector is extremely diversified and is full of opportunities in every segment, which includes providers, payers, and medical technology, the competition has increased as well. Commenting on winning the award and certification, Sabarish Chandrasekaran, Co-founder, and CEO, MediSim VR, said, ''The FICCI-TANCARE 2022 has been conceived as a platform for healthcare professionals to share the latest knowledge and skills in healthcare simulation. We thank the organizers for this wonderful opportunity. It was incredibly fulfilling to have our team's efforts recognised and appreciated at this level. We are honoured, and will continue to strive towards contributing to the growth and expansion of Med-tech in India.'' Recently, MediSim VR was the Second Runner-up in the Education and Research category for abstract submission at the S3 Conference. MediSim VR had submitted its research on the First Recorded Large-Scale Adoption of Virtual Reality as A Part of the Curriculum, which won them an award in the above-listed category. The conference was hosted by SingHealth DukeNUS Institute of Medical Simulation Applied to Medicine (SESAM) and the Gathering of Healthcare Simulation Technology Specialists (SimGHOSTS). It also launched India's first VR lab at the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Puducherry. This a fully-automated lab established for MBBS and Nursing students to enhance their medical skills and train them for the future. The company believes in revolutionizing disease management with technology.

About MediSim VR: MediSim VR is a MedTech company that was founded in 2018 with the sole agenda to revolutionize medical training in India. MediSim VR is now located IIT-Madras Research Park, Tharamani. The founders are Co-Founder/CEO - Sabarish Chandrasekaran, Co-founder/COO – Adith Chinnaswamy, and Co-founder/CTO – Jeno Manickam Durairaj. The three individuals come from various backgrounds, giving MediSim VR the versatility to fit the company's mission and vision. The global healthcare industry has constantly been embracing technology in its commitment to providing best-in-class patient care. It is therefore imperative for medical institutions to provide the highest standards of training in a risk-free environment to increase the efficiency and accuracy of medical professionals and learners. MediSim VR combines the benefits of Virtual Reality (VR) and simulation to deliver immersive learning for skill training and training for surgical tasks, thus increasing the return on investment in medical training. MediSim VR is a resident company of IIT-Madras & holds the merit of being the first Indian company to be a resident company of Johnson & Johnson Innovation Labs, Boston.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)