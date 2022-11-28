Left Menu

Mehrauli killing: Police recover weapon used by Aaftab Poonawala to cut live-in partner's body

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 16:22 IST
Mehrauli killing: Police recover weapon used by Aaftab Poonawala to cut live-in partner's body
Aaftab Amin Poonawalla at FSL, Rohini (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has recovered the weapon allegedly used by Aaftab Amin Poonawala to cut the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, sources said on Monday.

Police have also recovered a ring that belonged to 27-year-old Walkar, which Poonawala allegedly gave to another woman, they said.

''The weapon used to cut Shraddha Walkar's body has been recovered by police,'' a source said.

The remaining sessions of Poonawala's polygraph test are underway at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini, the sources said, adding that he arrived at the lab at 9:50 am and the sessions began around 11 am.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar, and cut her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.

On November 22, he was sent to four more days of police custody. On November 26, the court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

Police are yet to find Walkar's skull and some other body parts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
2
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022