Left Menu

Autorickshaws off roads in Ooty

Autorickshaws in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu remained off roads on Monday, as drivers demanded increasing the limit on travelling distance to 30 km from the present 12 km. Nearly 4,000 autorickshaw drivers took out a procession from the bus stand to the office of district Collectorate, pressing for the demand.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-11-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 18:51 IST
Autorickshaws off roads in Ooty
  • Country:
  • India

Autorickshaws in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu remained off roads on Monday, as drivers demanded increasing the limit on travelling distance to 30 km from the present 12 km. Nearly 4,000 autorickshaw drivers took out a procession from the bus stand to the office of district Collectorate, pressing for the demand. Over 5,000 autos run in the district, particularly to tourist spots like Coonoor, Gudalur, and Kothagiri, said sources in the autorickshaw drivers association here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022