Autorickshaws off roads in Ooty

Autorickshaws in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu remained off roads on Monday, as drivers demanded increasing the limit on travelling distance to 30 km from the present 12 km. Nearly 4,000 autorickshaw drivers took out a procession from the bus stand to the office of district Collectorate, pressing for the demand. Over 5,000 autos run in the district, particularly to tourist spots like Coonoor, Gudalur, and Kothagiri, said sources in the autorickshaw drivers association here.

