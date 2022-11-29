NCGG conducts training programme for senior J-K officials

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), an apex-level autonomous institution of the Government of India, has started capacity building programmes for the senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir administration, a Personnel Ministry statement issued on Tuesday said.

The capacity building programme is scientifically tailored to equip civil servants of Jammu & Kashmir to deliver robust and seamless services to the people, it said.

The cutting-edge knowledge and new skill set acquired during this programme will help these civil servants in efficient public service delivery to improve the lives of people, the statement read.

In July 2021, it was decided to train 2,000 senior officials of Jammu & Kashmir and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development (J&KIMPARD) and the NCGG to promote excellence in capacity building and reorient officers of the Govt of Jammu & Kashmir.

Giving effect to this MoU, the NCGG has so far conducted three such capacity building programmes for the officers of Jammu & Kashmir.

In his inaugural address, Bharat Lal, Director General, NCGG stressed the need to translate the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on good governance into concrete action.

He highlighted the need to change the approach and act as facilitators to attract investment, promote entrepreneurship and boost job creation by ensuring public service delivery.

Lal said ''we are living in a highly competitive and globalised world'', and therefore hand-holding of businesses to attract investment is the need of the hour.

Asserting that everyone's time is precious, he stated that agile service delivery and valuing time must go hand-in-hand.

Lal emphasised the challenges and said this reorientation programme will enable the officers to provide technology-enabled solutions to address the problems of people.

''The aim is to reorient the officers to enable them to work with single-mindedness to improve the quality of life and create opportunities for the people of Jammu & Kashmir. The officers are given exposure to the best practices in governance from across the country to emulate these practices of good governance, transparency and efficient service delivery in Jammu & Kashmir,'' the statement said.

The 4th capacity building programme is scheduled from November 28 to December 9 at NCGG campus, Mussoorie.

The modules of the training sessions are designed by practitioners, experts and academicians in the field of public administration and good governance including e-governance.

The NCGG, set up in 2014 by the Centre, is mandated to train civil servants of India and other countries.

In the recent past, the Centre has also trained a large number of officers from Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar and Cambodia. PTI AKV CK

