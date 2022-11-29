Meghalaya cabinet approves mental health policy

The Meghalaya cabinet on Tuesday approved a policy aimed at addressing the issues of mental health and social care through collaborative engagement with communities, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

Meghalaya is the third state in the country to have a comprehensive policy on mental health and social care, paying attention to these issues, especially among children, adolescents and youth, he said.

The Meghalaya Mental Health & Social Care Policy was approved at the cabinet meeting, chaired by the chief minister.

Health Minister James PK Sangma said the policy was culturally-rooted in the state, and looks to address the stigma linked with mental health.

''The policy is also community-centric and will improve recognition, rehabilitation and reformation, necessary for creating awareness and building support systems,'' he added.

He said the pandemic highlighted the need to devise an inclusive and robust institutional response, especially for vulnerable groups.

Kerala and Karnataka are the other two states in the country to have such policies.

In 2014, the Centre launched the first-ever National Mental Health Policy in an attempt to provide universal psychiatry care. On World Mental Health Day, the Meghalaya government had announced the draft 'State Mental Health and Social Care Policy'.

Accordingly, feedback from the civil society members was received and those were incorporated into the policy after which it was put before the cabinet, a senior health official told PTI. He said the policy is a result of iterations with several stakeholders, a process that forms an important part of the ongoing State Capability Enhancement framework.

Among other issues, the policy takes into consideration the social determinants of mental ill-health and cultural security, which will be facilitated through collaborative engagement with communities to promote equitable mental health and social care for all, the official said.

The policy will be implemented through the convergence of different departments, while strengthening human resources and community institutions, including financial support and infrastructure, he said.

