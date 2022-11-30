Yakshagana artiste Sundar Rao dies

Renowned Yakshagana artiste Kumble Sundar Rao died at his residence here Wednesday morning, family sources said.

He was 88. Rao is survived by wife, two sons and three daughters.

Rao, who was an exponent of ‘Thenkuthittu’ style of Yakshagana, had served as the president of the Karnataka State Yakshagana and Bayalata Academy. He was awarded Yakshamangala award from P Dayananda Pai and P Satish Pai Yakshagana Adhyayana Kendra at Mangalore University for the year 2018-2019.

Rao was also a member of member of the 10th Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Surathkal constituency from 1994 to 1999. He won the election on a BJP ticket.

Rao’s body will be kept at his residence near Pumpwell in the city for people to pay their last respects. The final rites will be held on Thursday, sources said.

