Left Menu

Concerted efforts needed to give RGU a pan India character: Governor

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra Retd on Wednesday stressed the need for concerted effort by students and faculty to give Rajiv Gandhi University RGU, a pan India character.Addressing the 20th convocation of the Central varsity at Doimukh, near here, the governor while emphasizing for ensuring academic excellence, said that the pan India character will facilitate the university in having accomplished teachers, knowledge park, personality growth of students and examples of good leadership.Mishra underscored that peace, order and discipline in the educational campus are more important.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 30-11-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 17:29 IST
Concerted efforts needed to give RGU a pan India character: Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) on Wednesday stressed the need for concerted effort by students and faculty to give Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), a pan India character.

Addressing the 20th convocation of the Central varsity at Doimukh, near here, the governor while emphasizing for ensuring academic excellence, said that the pan India character will facilitate the university in having accomplished teachers, knowledge park, personality growth of students and examples of good leadership.

Mishra underscored that peace, order and discipline in the educational campus are more important. All issues can be resolved by dialogue and lawlessness, breakage and damage of properties and agitations should not be resorted to on the premise he said.

''As a central university, RGU must have proper academic calendar and its must be implemented in letter and spirit. Cent per cent classes must be run by teachers and attended by students,'' he said.

The governor advised the degree recipients to abide by the Constitution of India and perform their fundamental duties as enshrined in the constitution.

The governor asked the students to work hard and realize their social responsibility and advised them to work for the welfare of the people in whatever way and whenever required.

He stressed that the passing out students must not run after government jobs but start off some 'start ups' and become job providers.

''Pay back to society,'' he said, adding that no work is small or below dignity as long as it does not break the social or legal norms.

Prof Girish Chandra Tripathi, from the Economics department of Allahabad University, delivered the convocation address.

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha briefed about the achievements and new initiatives of the varsity.

A total of 6,352 students graduated in the academic session 2021-22 and were conferred degrees during the convocation which include, 62 PhDs, 56 MPhil, 947 post-graduation and 5,405 undergraduate degrees.

Earlier, the governor laid a wreath at the 'Wall of Heroes' installed at the amphitheatre of the university.

The Wall of Heroes, an initiative of the Vidya-Veerata Abhiyan under the aegis of the Human Resource Development ministry, pays homage to war heroes conferred with the Param Vir Chakra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022