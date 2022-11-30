Concerted efforts needed to give RGU a pan India character: Governor

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) on Wednesday stressed the need for concerted effort by students and faculty to give Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), a pan India character.

Addressing the 20th convocation of the Central varsity at Doimukh, near here, the governor while emphasizing for ensuring academic excellence, said that the pan India character will facilitate the university in having accomplished teachers, knowledge park, personality growth of students and examples of good leadership.

Mishra underscored that peace, order and discipline in the educational campus are more important. All issues can be resolved by dialogue and lawlessness, breakage and damage of properties and agitations should not be resorted to on the premise he said.

''As a central university, RGU must have proper academic calendar and its must be implemented in letter and spirit. Cent per cent classes must be run by teachers and attended by students,'' he said.

The governor advised the degree recipients to abide by the Constitution of India and perform their fundamental duties as enshrined in the constitution.

The governor asked the students to work hard and realize their social responsibility and advised them to work for the welfare of the people in whatever way and whenever required.

He stressed that the passing out students must not run after government jobs but start off some 'start ups' and become job providers.

''Pay back to society,'' he said, adding that no work is small or below dignity as long as it does not break the social or legal norms.

Prof Girish Chandra Tripathi, from the Economics department of Allahabad University, delivered the convocation address.

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha briefed about the achievements and new initiatives of the varsity.

A total of 6,352 students graduated in the academic session 2021-22 and were conferred degrees during the convocation which include, 62 PhDs, 56 MPhil, 947 post-graduation and 5,405 undergraduate degrees.

Earlier, the governor laid a wreath at the 'Wall of Heroes' installed at the amphitheatre of the university.

The Wall of Heroes, an initiative of the Vidya-Veerata Abhiyan under the aegis of the Human Resource Development ministry, pays homage to war heroes conferred with the Param Vir Chakra.

