REUTERS NEXT-India to sustain growth through more govt capital spending - finance minister

India will sustain its high growth rate through more government capital spending, the finance minister said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday, adding that she saw signs of a pick-up in private investments too. "We would continue to push capital expenditure, and that I’m saying even as I’m preparing for the next budget," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 17:34 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI

India will sustain its high growth rate through more government capital spending, the finance minister said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday, adding that she saw signs of a pick-up in private investments too.

"We would continue to push capital expenditure, and that I'm saying even as I'm preparing for the next budget," Nirmala Sitharaman said. "We are well on course on meeting this year's target. The states have shown extraordinary absorption capacity for taking the monies and spending on capital assets."

She said the government sees the "capital expenditure route as one of those which can guarantee good growth". She added that she looked forward to "a very good ... growing Indian economy this year and the next".

Sitharaman is likely to present the 2023/24 budget on Feb. 1, the last full budget before national elections in 2024. India's fiscal year starts on April 1 and runs through March.

