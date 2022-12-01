Left Menu

Six students of Nagpur govt medical college suspended for ragging

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-12-2022 08:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 08:29 IST
Six students of Nagpur govt medical college suspended for ragging
  • Country:
  • India

Six MBBS interns of a government medical college in Nagpur have been suspended for allegedly ragging a junior student, an official said.

The action was taken after the junior student, who is in the first year of the MBBS course at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) here in Maharashtra, sent a video of the alleged ragging to the Central Anti-Ragging Committee, the college official said.

The suspended students were undergoing internship.

The allegedly ragging took place six months ago. The complainant secretly shot a video of the incident, the college official said.

After receiving the video along with the student's complaint, the central committee directed the GMC&H administration to initiate action.

College Dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye immediately issued orders suspending internship of the students and also asked them to vacate the hostel, the official said.

The anti-ragging committee of the college have also lodged a complaint with Ajni police station but no First Information Report has been registered yet, a police official said.

The police have sought more information from the college authorities, he said.

The state medical education department has also asked the college authorities to submit a report on the incident, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022