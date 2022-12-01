Left Menu

25,703 People Living with HIV in Assam: ASACS

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, the state Health department will organise a central function at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital GMCH where Minister for Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta will launch ten Opioid Substitution Therapy OPD-OST Dispensing Centres for district hospitals across Assam.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-12-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 11:07 IST
25,703 People Living with HIV in Assam: ASACS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam has an estimated 25,073 People Living with HIV (PLHIV), according to Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS).

Of the 25,073 PLHIV, 45 per cent are female and three per cent are children, it said.

The HIV prevalence rate in Assam is 0.09 per cent, lower than the national prevalence rate of 0.21 per cent, the ASACS said in a release, quoting the NACO HIV Estimation Report 2021, on the occasion of World AIDS Day on Thursday. The total number of people alive by taking AntiRetroviral therapy (ART) is 10,765 in the state. Kamrup (Metropolitan) district has the highest number of cases at 7,610, followed by Cachar with 5,200, Nagaon 16,02 and Dibrugarh 1,402. Regarding the route of transmission in Assam, 81.63 per cent is through sex between heterosexuals, 5.54 per cent is through HIV-infected syringe and needles, parent to child is 4.76 per cent, the homosexual route is 4.61 per cent, 0.85 per cent through blood transfusions and 2.61 is not specified, it said.

ASACS has undertaken various activities to create awareness by disseminating HIV messages in mass media (print and electronic), outdoor media (hoardings, bus and train panelling), folk media, social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), activities during festivals, events and HIV awareness in colleges through Red Ribbon Clubs and schools through Adolescence Education Programme, the release stated. On the occasion of World AIDS Day, the state Health Department will organise a central function at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where Minister for Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta will launch ten Opioid Substitution Therapy (OPD-OST) Dispensing Centres for district hospitals across Assam. A rally was also flagged off at GMCH auditorium complex by renowned swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika with students from colleges and various institutions, NGOs and other stakeholders participating. World AIDS Day is being observed in all districts across Assam with rallies, public meetings and various other activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022