NSUI writes to Himachal governor over food price, quality at food joints in HP University

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-12-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 18:07 IST
Congress’ student wing NSUI on Friday urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to set up a committee to fix the price of food and check its quality at food joints in the Himachal Pradesh University.

Yaseen Batt and Yogesh Yadav, the president and vice president of the National Students Union of India, HPU unit, in their memorandum to the governor urged him to include the members of their group too in the committee.

The NSUI also demanded that students of BA, BSc, and BCom who failed in EVS exam, should be passed as there are no EVS teachers in any college of the state. In their memorandum, they also demanded a refund of fees of first year students, who passed the re-evaluation.

Investigation of the quality of construction works going on in the university and cancellation of fake admissions in PhD were the two other demands that found a mention in the NSUI letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

