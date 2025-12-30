Disgruntled Worker Arrested for Bus Theft Over Unpaid Wages
A former tour company driver, Kunal Kishore Gaikwad, was arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly stealing a bus over unpaid wages. The company reported the bus missing from the Waliv Phata area. Gaikwad confessed to stealing it due to unpaid salary, and the bus was recovered.
A former driver with a tour company was apprehended for allegedly stealing a bus in Maharashtra's Palghar district due to unpaid wages, police stated on Tuesday.
According to an official report, the bus was reported missing from the Waliv Phata area on December 23, prompting a theft case.
Police investigations led to Kunal Kishore Gaikwad, 27, a former employee, who confessed to the theft, claiming the company owed him one month's salary. The bus, valued at Rs 15 lakh, was subsequently recovered.