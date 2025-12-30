Left Menu

Muhammad Yunus Pays Tribute to 'Great Guardian' Khaleda Zia After Her Passing

Muhammad Yunus, the interim Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, mourned the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, lauding her as a pivotal figure in the nation's democratic evolution. Zia, a three-time prime minister and leader in restoring democracy, passed away at 80, leaving behind a legacy of public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-12-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 10:26 IST
Bangladesh mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who passed away at 80, with interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus praising her as a 'great guardian' in the nation's democratic journey. Yunus expressed deep sorrow over her death, emphasizing her legacy as a towering stateswoman.

In a heartfelt message on his X handle, Yunus underscored Zia's significant contributions to Bangladesh's history, noting her role in renewing democracy and challenging autocracy. Zia, the first female Prime Minister of Bangladesh, played a crucial part in dethroning autocratic rule, leaving an indelible impact on the nation.

Yunus highlighted her leadership during challenging times, describing her as a symbol of resilience and resistance. Despite political differences, he admired her dedication to the nation and expressed condolences to her family and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Her death, he said, marks an 'irreparable loss' for Bangladesh.

