Muhammad Yunus Pays Tribute to 'Great Guardian' Khaleda Zia After Her Passing

Bangladesh mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who passed away at 80, with interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus praising her as a 'great guardian' in the nation's democratic journey. Yunus expressed deep sorrow over her death, emphasizing her legacy as a towering stateswoman.

In a heartfelt message on his X handle, Yunus underscored Zia's significant contributions to Bangladesh's history, noting her role in renewing democracy and challenging autocracy. Zia, the first female Prime Minister of Bangladesh, played a crucial part in dethroning autocratic rule, leaving an indelible impact on the nation.

Yunus highlighted her leadership during challenging times, describing her as a symbol of resilience and resistance. Despite political differences, he admired her dedication to the nation and expressed condolences to her family and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Her death, he said, marks an 'irreparable loss' for Bangladesh.