Left Menu

Breaking Health News: Changes in Drug Pricing and Research Developments

Recent health updates include Novo Nordisk reducing Wegovy drug prices in China, a deal to review stalled NIH grants under the Trump administration, Genmab halting cancer therapy development, and new regulations impacting U.S. asylum seekers on health grounds. Additionally, significant U.S. financial pledges aim to combat global hunger and improve rural health care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 10:26 IST
Breaking Health News: Changes in Drug Pricing and Research Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the latest health sector moves, pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk announced substantial price cuts for its obesity drug Wegovy in China. The decision comes as the firm anticipates significant market competition following the expiration of its patent protections.

Meanwhile, the former Trump administration reached a legal settlement requiring them to review National Institutes of Health research funding, previously stalled due to accusations of unlawful cancellation related to diversity and inclusion efforts.

In other developments, researchers from Genmab have announced the discontinuation of its promising cancer therapy, acasunlimab, following BioNTech's withdrawal from the project. U.S policy changes and significant financial commitments also highlight a global focus on improving health and tackling hunger.

TRENDING

1
Empowering the Future: Index Hospital's Commitment to Girl Child Empowerment

Empowering the Future: Index Hospital's Commitment to Girl Child Empowerment

 United States
2
A Leader's Legacy: Khaleda Zia's Enduring Impact on Bangladesh

A Leader's Legacy: Khaleda Zia's Enduring Impact on Bangladesh

 Bangladesh
3
Dalal Street Defies Headwinds with Rs 30.20 Lakh Crore Boost

Dalal Street Defies Headwinds with Rs 30.20 Lakh Crore Boost

 India
4
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd Shares Surge in Market Debut

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd Shares Surge in Market Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025