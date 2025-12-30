Breaking Health News: Changes in Drug Pricing and Research Developments

In the latest health sector moves, pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk announced substantial price cuts for its obesity drug Wegovy in China. The decision comes as the firm anticipates significant market competition following the expiration of its patent protections.

Meanwhile, the former Trump administration reached a legal settlement requiring them to review National Institutes of Health research funding, previously stalled due to accusations of unlawful cancellation related to diversity and inclusion efforts.

In other developments, researchers from Genmab have announced the discontinuation of its promising cancer therapy, acasunlimab, following BioNTech's withdrawal from the project. U.S policy changes and significant financial commitments also highlight a global focus on improving health and tackling hunger.