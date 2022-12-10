Left Menu

Kids corner zone at UP district jail makes learning fun for inmates' children

District jail here relies on extracurricular activities to mentally and physically prepare the children of its female inmates for the future.It has even set up a Kids Corner Zone on its premises, where the teachers even play board games like carrom and ludo with the children to keep them engaged in the classroom.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 10-12-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 20:26 IST
Kids corner zone at UP district jail makes learning fun for inmates' children
  • Country:
  • India

District jail here relies on extracurricular activities to ''mentally and physically'' prepare the children of its female inmates for the future.

It has even set up a Kids Corner Zone on its premises, where the teachers even play board games like carrom and ludo with the children to keep them engaged in the classroom. According to a district jail official, there are 146 women prisoners lodged in the prison. There are six kids aged between 0-6 years. Of these, only three are being educated at the zone in the district jail premises. Besides, 41 youths aged between 18-21 years are being taught by the two teachers of the Basic Education Department of Agra, the official said. ''Three kids of the women inmates are being educated at the creche located in the district jail premises. There are a total of six kids with the women jail inmates. Two teachers from the Basic Education Department have been appointed to train these kids at the Kids Corner Zone,'' PD Salonia, Superintendent at District Jail in Agra, told PTI. ''This zone has toys and carrom board and Ludo games, pictures on the wall etc for the kids. They are taught with the help of pictures of the fruits and alphabets, '' he said. ''The aim is to train kids with the help of alphabets, general awareness and make them mentally or physically prepared for the future,'' he said.

Ritu Garg, a teacher at the jail premises said, ''Curricular activities are also carried out to make teaching impressive.'' PTI RDT RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022