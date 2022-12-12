India secures 2 silver, 3 bronze medals at WorldSkills Competition 2022

India secured the 11th position at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 as compared to the 13th spot in 2019, winning 2 silver medals, 3 bronze medals, and 13 Medallions of Excellence, a statement said.

WorldSkills Competition, the largest skills competition in the world, is the gold standard for skills excellence, showcasing the value of skills. This year the competition was conducted in a decentralized mode from September 3, 2022, to November 28, 2022, across Europe, North America, and East Asia. Indian teams participated in 12 countries/20 cities. This year, the competition witnessed participation from India in 50 skills with 56 competitors, 50 experts, 11 interpreters and seven team managers, led by Col Arun Chandel, Vice President - WorldSkills India, displaying their talents across industries, spanning across several job roles such as hotel receptionist, mechatronics, bakery and web technologies, the statement added.

''This win suggests the surge in awareness among youth, trainers, and other key stakeholders in the skill ecosystem about participating in the competition which inspires young people to develop a passion for skills and pursuing excellence, through competitions,'' it stated.

