PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 15:03 IST
No waiting period for adopting child with special needs: WCD
There is no waiting period for those who desire to adopt a child having special needs and also from the immediate placement category which includes mostly older children, the government said on Wednesday.

The immediate placement category includes children who have been referred several times to prospective adoptive parents (PAP's) through Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System, but have not found a family. These children are mostly above the age of five.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said while there is a long queue to adopt a normal child up to six years of age, there is no waiting period for PAPs who desire to adopt a child having special needs and a child from immediate placement category(mostly older children).

According to the data shared by her, 2,991 children, including 1,698 girls, were adopted in 2021-22 while 3,142 children, including 1,856 girls, were adopted in-country in 2020-21 and 3,351 children, including 1,938 children, were adopted in 2019-20. Responding to another question, Irani said 76,118 Children in Need of Care and Protection(CNCP) are residing in 2,245 Child Care Institutions (CCIs) including government institutions funded under Mission Vatsalya Scheme in the country. According to information from the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), there are 30,444 (29,526 for in-country adoptions and 918 for inter-country adoptions) pending applications for adoption of orphaned, abandoned and surrendered children.

