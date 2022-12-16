Left Menu

Standing Committee meeting of Northern Zonal Council to be held in Mohali on Jan 12

PTI | Chadigarh | Updated: 16-12-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 22:24 IST
Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Friday said the meeting of the 20th Standing Committee of the Northern Zonal Council would be held on January 12 at Mohali.

In a meeting with the representatives of various departments at his office here, Janjua said that several top officials including Chief Secretaries/Administrators from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, UTs Chandigarh, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh will participate in the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Council. According to an official statement, he said various important issues would be discussed during this meeting to further improve cooperation between these states.

During the meeting, the chief secretary discussed the arrangements to be made for the meeting with senior officials of the state government.

