AP to implement semester system in govt schools

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-12-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 14:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday issued an order introducing two-semester system in all government schools from class 1 to 9 from the next academic year and for class 10 from 2024-25.

The new system is part of the steps being taken by the state government for effective implementation of National Educational Policy-2020 and reforms in school education in a big way, the GO said. "Therefore, all the Regional Joint Directors of School Education, District Educational Officers, Additional Project Coordinators of Samagra Shihsha and Principals of DIETs in the State are informed that the state will follow the two-semester system from class I to IX from the academic year 2023-24 and from 2024-25 in respect of Class X," it read.

The semester system will be beneficial to both students and teachers while learning becomes more meaningful, the order further said.

