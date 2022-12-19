Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2055 hours: DEL47 BIZ-LDALL GOOGLE Google to spend USD 75 mn on women-led India startups; India to be big export economy: Sundar Pichai New Delhi: Google is building voice and text search for over 100 Indian languages and will spend USD 75 million to support women-led startups in the country, said its CEO Sundar Pichai at the start of his visit to India - a nation that he saw as a big export economy.

DEL48 BIZ-2NDLD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1 pc; end two-session losing streak Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty closed higher by nearly 1 per cent on Monday, ending their two-session losing streak following heavy buying in banking, oil and FMCG shares.

DEL57 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee rises by 13 paise to 82.62 against dollar on firm equities Mumbai: The rupee rose by 13 paise to settle at 82.62 against the US dollar on Monday as robust buying in the domestic equities and a weak American currency against key crosses overseas boosted investor sentiments.

DEL30 BIZ-MODI-CHIEF SECRETARIES Modi to chair second national conference of chief secretaries next month New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 'second national conference of chief secretaries' in the national capital next month, a senior government official said.

DCM29 BIZ-EV BATTERY NTH to offer EV battery testing at Mumbai & Kolkata centres from next fiscal New Delhi: Anticipating a rise in demand for electric vehicles (EV), the government's National Testing House (NTH) on Monday said it will offer testing services for EV batteries and charging systems at its Mumbai and Kolkata centres from the next fiscal.

DCM8 BIZ-YEAR-HOSPITALITY Hospitality industry set for buoyant 2023 New Delhi: The domestic hospitality industry is looking to 'fly' in 2023 cashing in on India's G20 presidency, having received the 'oxygen' to run in 2022 after being crippled in the past two years by the pandemic.

DEL49 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 231; silver climbs Rs 784 New Delhi: Gold price rose Rs 231 to Rs 54,652 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

