UK Amazon workers at Coventry warehouse vote for strike action - union
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:04 IST
Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry, central England, have voted to walk out in the new year in a dispute over pay, the union representing the staff said on Friday.
"Amazon workers in Coventry have made history - they will be the first ever in the UK to take part in a formal strike," GMB Senior Organiser Amanda Gearing said in a statement.
