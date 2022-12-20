Left Menu

UK Amazon workers at Coventry warehouse vote for strike action - union

UK Amazon workers at Coventry warehouse vote for strike action - union
Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry, central England, have voted to walk out in the new year in a dispute over pay, the union representing the staff said on Friday.

"Amazon workers in Coventry have made history - they will be the first ever in the UK to take part in a formal strike," GMB Senior Organiser Amanda Gearing said in a statement.

