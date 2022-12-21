Collegedekho gets USD 9 mn from Winter Capital

Collegedekho has said it raised USD 9 million (about Rs 74.55 crore) from its existing investor Winter Capital Partners.

The startup is a college admissions and higher education services platform.

Founded by Ruchir Arora, Saurabh Jain and Rohit Saha, Collegedekho was launched as a student guidance platform in 2015. It connects prospective students with colleges using its proprietary technology and an AI-based chatbot, and has since then has counselled more than 70 lakh students and around 1,500 colleges with their student recruitments.

Arora, co-founder and chief executive of Collegedekho, said the company had raised USD 35 million in series B round last November, according to a statement.

This round was led by Winter Capital, ETS Strategic Capital which is the private equity investment arm of ETS (creator of the TOEFL tests and GRE general test), Calega, Man Capital, Disrupt ADQ and QIC.

Prior to that, it had raised over USD 45 million.

With the current funding round, the company has cumulatively raised USD 89 million. *** Bajo Foods raises USD 2 million * Bajo Foods on Wednesday said it has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 16.58 crore) in a funding round for its two new product ranges in India - DiabeSmart and Protein Chef.

Mount Judi Ventures is the lead anchor in this funding round, its first investment in the FMCG space, the company said in a statement.

Investors, including S Ramadorai (former VC TCS) and KP Balaraj, founder of KPB Trust and former co-founder of Sequoia Capital India and WestBridge Capital), participated in the funding round.

Bajo Foods plans to use the fundraise for brand building of its new product ranges and expanding their channels to offline retail, B2B and hospitals.

