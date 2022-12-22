Global Education Awards organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Productions celebrated teaching excellence through Global Education Awards on 17th December, 2022. The conference was honored by Ms. Harini Ramarathnam, Mr. Khalid Wani, Mr. Amar Panchal and Dr.(Prof).C.B.Kumar. Global Education Awards recognize the dedication, innovation and commitment demonstrated by the Education profession. It was a sensational celebration recognizing the hard work and perseverance of educators. The objective of the conference is to create a synergy of great minds to transform education for the common good. The award acknowledges outstanding achievements in the education sector and applauds the efforts of educators who have pushed themselves the extra mile.

Global Education Awards 2022 Winner List – • Dr. Preeti Padmanabhan • Dr. Chandrakant Tukaram Sawant • Dr. Gobin Chandra Bora • Zephyr Ngashangva • Meenu Gupta • Sujata Rajendra Kore • Laughing Star Lyngkhoi • Dr. Pravas Ranjan Sahoo • Dr. Ram Chet Chaudhary • Divya Vats • Agalya • Edift School, Tirupathi • Syed Idris Jafar • Dr. Avinash Poddar • Dr.Madhavi Wairagade • Shankar Andani • Anand Manaji Tambe • Dr. K. Velumurgan • Dr. Ankit Paul • Dr. Salim Y. Amdani • Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao (INTERNATIONAL MEMBER OF WORLD HUMAN RIGHTS PROTECTION COMMISSION) • Prof. Dr. Mrs. Beny Susan Chacko • Sunita Mahadeo More • Major (Dr.) Syed Mohd Mustafa • Dr. Kamaljeet Kaur • Dr. Nandadulal Mandal • Dr. Pankaj Vikas Thakur • Durgadas Bhagwan Shid • Siddalingappa M.H • Sunil Dattatray Joshi • Ajit Vidialay Sr. Sec. School • Dr. Manishkumar Varma • Prof. Nupur D. Chichkhede • Chaitalee Pravin • Vidya Yadav • Pravin Balasaheb Khatkale • Dr. Vasundhara Anand • Dr. Ashish Dhirajlal Baldania • Seema Dalal • Saqlain Raza • Vishal .U. Shah • Hemangi Jignesh Panchal • Kuntal Majumdar • Tapati Publishers • Anandi Gosrani • Dr. Tirukovela Srinivas • Prof. Dr. Capt G Dhanan Jaya Rao • Dr. Bennete Fernandes • Dr. Koyyana Sriramulu • Dream India Public School • Dr. Deeplata M.Mendhe • Dr. R.Sasipriya • Narayan Chandra Senapati • Dr. Puli Danaiah • Dr. Santosh Gupta (Senior Teacher, English) • Neelam Awasthi • Jagdish Kumar • Manisha Joshi • Dr. Sanjay Joshi • R. L. Reshmi Kumar • Bharat Bhushan (Dr.) Chandrakant Tukaram Sawant • Sarvesh Rustagi • Little Fairy Public School • Dayanand Paradise School, AbuRoad • Bharti Bhateja • British Learning • Dr. Ruchi Khandelwal • Shalu Sharma • J.S Kennedy • Geet Avinash • Dr. Seema Malpotra • Suvarna Paliwal • Reena Shaji • Arnav Nigam • Neha Deshwal • Adv. Nand Kishor Sharma • Vishalkumar Shah • Deepa Vijayarangan • Mandeep Kaur • Prof.Sreekanth Thota • AS Perminas • Dr.Sushma Shankar • Ritu Syal-(Bcm School, Chandigarh Road Ludhiana) • B. K. Rajan • Archana Chauhan (Cambridge Montessori School) • Dr.Manish Kocher • Prof.Pramod Kumar Mallya • Dr. G. Lakshmipathy • SGS.Ashwin • Sunbeam School, Robertsganj • Dr. Deepak Dasharath Deore • Shaurya International School, Jammu • Ramani Dilip Manshukhbhai (Alfa Tution Class) • Dr. Ankita Kabi • Victoria Public School Abohar (Om Parkash Maahar) • Vidya Soudha Public School • JK Montessorie School • Kusum Chaurasia • Dr. Sumit Kumar Shome • Nalanda Vidhyalay • Dr. N. S. Nagesha Rao • Dr. Aroop Mohanty • Aarthi Padmanabhan • Aldin Anthony Montaut • Dr. Bhoop Singh • Chanchala Yelamanchi • Harshita Saxena • Dr. Preeti Padmanabhan • Rajani Thota • Dr. Rashmi Gupta • Ansari Tanveer Mohammad Tahir • Jaison Joseph • Raymond John J • Nitesh Kumar Gupta • Sanjib Kumar Behura • Zeenat Mirza • Zeenat Nattar • Patitpaban Ghosh • Billimoria High School • Sri Aurobindo Medical College and PG Institute Indore • Divya Rashmi • Pragnya Bodhini High School • Institute of Allied Health Science and Paramedical Technology • Jai Shankar Yadav • Krutika Desai • Dr. Anjum Abdullah Quadri • Icon Sri Medha School of Excellence •Dr. Priti Shrimal • Prof. (Dr.) Gurbir Singh Khera CFA • Sushmit Bagchi • International S.T.E.A.M Research • Shyama Kumari • Dr. Writer Tapasi Bhattacharya • Dr. V. Ramamurthy • Neeta Bhalla • Dr. T Naga Nirmala Rani • Madhavrao Scindia Public School - Dr. Saurabh Kumar Agarwal • Mr. Atul Dnyaneshwar Kshirsagar • Waikhom Basanta Singh • Dr. Sanchita Banerjee • Touch Sky The International Preschool • Ramanujam O S • Kaushal Goyal - IGO AGRI TECHFARMS • Dr. Satti Sudha Mohan Reddy • Dr. Atul Balwant Ayare • Dr. Mrs. Hemangi Shinde • Vidya Ashokan • Neeraj Kumar - CEO of Iteshub Technologies Private Limited and FS Findscope Consultancy LLP • Pausali Mukherjee • Dr. Periasamy Pradeep Ravichandran • Mohd Shuev • Mount Litera Zee School, Udaipur • KCES's Institute of Management and Research, Jalgaon • Mr. Pragati Jaiswal • IBEON Infotech Pvt Ltd • Dr. Mohammad Rafiuddin Nayyar • Ebenezer Joseph • R. Rajalakshmi • Hrishikesh Dattatray Ramrupe • K.Kamalakannan LT/S HVB/R SOC/S BSc MA CeBA CAIIB-I • Namrata Sethia • Prof. Jugal Kishore Chahal • Dr. Mayuri Bhikhubai Renuka • Wonder Kids Montessori House of Children, Yavatmal • Krushna Chandra Patra • Vandana Chadha • Dr. Gulam Jilani • Amar Panchal • Defence Career Academy, Aurangabad • Kohinoor International School • Sandip Popatrao Bhadane • Sribala G Raj • Ria Ravindran • Mallubhotla Diwakar • Prof. Dr. Rajiv Dutta • Srujani Educational Foundation and charitable Trust, Paikapada, Balasore , Odisha India • Dr. S. Srinivasan • Dr. K. Boopathi • Sudarshan Sabat • Sainath Marotarao Chandapure • Dr. A Sugirtha Rani • Dr. G. Shanmugasundar • Dr. Sandeepa sood • Sachin Gopal Dahale • Sr. Cicy Joseph • Dr. Sajad Hamid • Sachin Purushottam Shukla • Dr. Namrata Biyani • Dr.Sanjay Ishwardas Kamble • Dr.RajKrishan Gupta • Dr. Rupashree Dasgupta • Holycross Institute of Paramedical Science • Kuljeet kaur • Kerela Education Council • Dr.Prashanth Prabhu J • Satish Bhupal Sathe • Bishnu Dayal Agarwal • M.Geetha • Pallavi Patil • Prof (Dr.) Mahul Brahma • Dr. Rakhi Bisht • Joshna Kumari Angirekula • Meenu Goyal • Prof. Santosh Goyal • Rishabh Nahata • Ruby International School (Krishna N Parker) • Shyam Manavat Kiteskraft congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

Follow below mentioned link to log on to the website of Global Education Awards -https://globaleducationawards.org/ About Kiteskraft Productions LLP Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 March, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo bobby.

KitesKraft Productions recognize the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. Kiteskraft recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com Team Kiteskraft on the behalf of Global Education Awards congratulates the meritorious recipients of the award and wishes them success in their upcoming ventures.

