Industrial and automotive technologies supplier Schaeffler India Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Madhurisha V as its Chief Technology Officer.

Madhurisha, who was the traction and system domain lead with Alstom in her last role, will be responsible for Research and Development at Schaeffler India, the company said in a statement.

She has more than 20 years of experience with various firms across the automotive and industrial domain, including Bombardier, Volvo Construction Equipment, Mahindra Engineering Services and TVS Motors.

''As a technology driven organisation, our endeavour is to strengthen the technology leadership talent to realise our growth plans. I am pleased to have Madhurisha onboard as she brings with her immense experience in the field of technology, research and development,'' Schaeffler India Managing Director & CEO Harsha Kadam said.

She will be based at Schaeffler's India corporate office in Pune and will be a member of the India leadership team, the statement said. *** JSP Foundation gives financial assistance to over 5,000 females * JSP Foundation on Thursday said it has provided financial assistance to over 5,000 females in three states under a CSR initiative to skill and educate them.

Financial assistance has been given to 5,122 women and girls in Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh for their education and skill training under initiative 'Yashasvi', the philanthropic arm of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) Limited said in a statement.

The foundation did not divulge any financial detail of the initiative.

''Quality education and skill development are still a challenge for many women and girls who belong to disadvantaged sections of society. Yashasvi is a step towards empowering women and girls to break the glass ceiling through education and skill development,'' Jindal said.

