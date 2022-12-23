Left Menu

PM Modi to address 75th 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 13:54 IST
PM Modi to address 75th 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 75th ''Amrut Mahotsav'' of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan via video-conferencing on Saturday, the PMO said.

Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan was established at Rajkot in 1948 by seer Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami. It has expanded and currently has more than 40 branches all over the world, providing facilities for school, undergraduate and postgraduate education to more than 25,000 students, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

