Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan presents book titled India: The Mother of Democracy to PM Modi

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that the democratic spirit and ethos have been ingrained in India since the dawn of civilisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 18:26 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan presents book titled India: The Mother of Democracy to PM Modi
Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was presented a book titled India: The Mother of Democracy, by the Union Minister of Education, and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, in the presence of Ministers of State for Education, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Shri Subhas Sarkar. Chairman & Member Secretary, ICHR, Prof. Raghuvendra Tanwar and Prof. Umesh Ashok Kadam were also present on the occasion. The book prepared and published by the ICHR is an evidence based account of the origin of democracy in India.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi appreciated the book, the hard work put in to it and the intellectual endeavour of ICHR. He further, wished the Member Secretary and Chairman, ICHR for their future academic endeavours.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that the democratic spirit and ethos have been ingrained in India since the dawn of civilisation. The book published by ICHR is an evidence-based account of the origins and ideals of Indian democracy, he added.

The book talks about India's democratic traditions are remarkable that not only changed the destiny of the Indian subcontinent but also inspired many countries across the world. Democracy has deep roots in India's national ethos and our ancient culture, which teaches respect for divergent and even dissenting point of view.

The book draws a distinction between Praja-Tantra, Jana-Tantra, and Loka-Tantra. The book has innumerable citations of prevalent democratic institutions in India, through the ages.It further authenticates that Democratic system in India has evolved over the ages. Also, this book is an attempt to bring to the kind attention of the world academia that the Vedic term for law is Dharman.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022