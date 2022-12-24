Left Menu

Gujarat: PM Modi to virtually address 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 24-12-2022 09:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 09:04 IST
Gujarat: PM Modi to virtually address 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 75th ''Amrut Mahotsav'' of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan via video-conferencing on Saturday, the PMO has said.

Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan was established at Rajkot in 1948 by seer Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami. It has expanded and currently has more than 40 branches all over the world, providing facilities for school, undergraduate and postgraduate education to more than 25,000 students, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022