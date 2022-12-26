Bill on hiked quota for SC/ST passed
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a Bill enhancing reservation for SC/STs in government educational institutions and State government services.
The Bill proposes to increase the quota for the Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes from three per cent to seven per cent.
The Bill aims to replace the ordinance passed by the government in October this year.
Welcoming the Bill, the Opposition said the new reservation policy would not benefit the targeted people as government jobs have been curtailed due to privatisation.
The Opposition said the government should make provision for reservation in the private sector too.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scheduled Tribes
- Bill
- The Karnataka Assembly
- Opposition
- State
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip and more
U.S. finalizes $2.5 billion loan to GM, LG battery joint venture
Sex Work Bill open for public comments
Parliament makes progress to process National Health Insurance Bill
Israeli lawmaker tables bill to limit banks raising mortgage rates