AWWA inks pact with private enterprise to modernise Asha School

The child, from the moment he steps in to the Asha school, has to grow mentally as well as socially, they said.In order to fulfil that aim, the AWWA and Relegare Enterprise Limited signed an Memorandum of Understanding on December 26 to modernise and fully sustain Asha School, Delhi Cantonment, an official said.This will bring superior facilities and enhance the learning experience of the children.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 20:16 IST
The Army Wives Welfare Association has signed an agreement with a private enterprise to modernise and fully sustain its Asha School at the Delhi Cantonment, officials said on Wednesday.

AWWA runs Asha schools which have been set up as a ''temple of learning'' for children with special needs. The aim of these schools is to empower the specially-abled children to make them productive members of the society and enable them to live with dignity, officials said. The child, from the moment he steps in to the Asha school, has to grow mentally as well as socially, they said.

In order to fulfil that aim, the AWWA and Relegare Enterprise Limited signed an Memorandum of Understanding on December 26 ''to modernise and fully sustain Asha School, Delhi Cantonment'', an official said.

This will bring superior facilities and enhance the learning experience of the children. It will facilitate a world-class learning experience for the students at the Asha School. The ultimate goal is to make the students of these schools 'Atmanirbhar' or self-reliant, so they can lead an independent life, officials said.

The development of the school will consist of the nine modules after prior approval from the central AWWA -- curriculum development; faculty development; infrastructure development; physical activity and sports facilities; medical assistance; transport facility development; nutritional diet; vocational skill development; and placement or internship of the students, they said.

This initiative will help in enhancing employability of these children through vocational skill development and provide placements and internships opportunities. The ultimate goal of this collaboration is to make the specially-abled students become capable of contributing to the society, they said.

