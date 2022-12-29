Revenue work affected in Haryana as patwaris go on strike

Members of the Haryana Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association went on an indefinite strike on Thursday in support of their demands, affecting the revenue work in the state.

They held dharnas in support of their demands at various district headquarters.

Earlier, they had gone on a token strike in the State for three days from December 26 to 28 in support of various demands including revision in pay grades. However, on Due to the strike by Patwaris, the people faced hardship in getting their work related to the revenue department done.

Patwari is involved in various works including land 'Fard', domicile and caste certificates, 'Girdawri certificate', mutation of land, demarcations of the lands, and other revenue works.

'Fard' is a document that indicates proof of a property's ownership.

President of the Haryana Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association, Jaivir Chahal said that they had decided to proceed on an indefinite strike as the token strikes by them had no effect on the government regarding their demands.

He said the association is concerned about the inconvenience being faced by the public due to their strike but held the government's alleged apathetic attitude responsible for it.

He claimed that besides the disparity in pay scales between the Patwaris and officers of equal rank in other government departments, Patwaris are overburdened due to a shortage of staff.

